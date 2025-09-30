Jets' Jeremy Ruckert: Hauls in 23-yard pass
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ruckert caught his lone target for 23 yards during the Jets' 27-21 loss to the Dolphins on Monday.
Ruckert continues to be firmly entrenched as the Jets' TE2 behind rookie first-rounder Mason Taylor, with the former playing 25 snaps on offense and seven on special teams during Monday's loss. Ruckert has opened the 2025 regular season with a 4-44-1 line through four games.
