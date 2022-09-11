Ruckert (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's season opener against the Ravens, Billy Riccette of USA Today reports.
Ruckert missed all of the Jets' OTAs and half of training camp due to a foot injury. While he's now healthy, the rookie third-round pick missed a substantial amount of install time and will continue to be brought along slowly. New York made a splash in free agency this offseason by adding C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin, so they'll be in no rush to thrust Ruckert into action if he isn't 100 percent comfortable with the playbook.