Ruckert caught all four of his targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 37-22 loss to the Cowboys.

Ruckert doubled his previous reception total through the Jets' first four games, having now caught eight passes for 72 yards and a touchdown on the season. The Ohio State product was productive despite playing behind Mason Taylor, who posted a receiving line of 9-67-0 on 12 targets. Ruckert likely benefitted from a pass-heavy game script with the Jets trailing by as many as 27 points during Sunday's loss. However, this could be a common theme as the Jets face the Broncos in Week 6.