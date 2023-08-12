Ruckert suffered a shoulder injury during Saturday's 27-0 win over the Panthers, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Ruckert left the win a little worse for wear and more information on his status will likely be provided this week. The tight end reeled in two catches for 19 yards before going down with the injury.
