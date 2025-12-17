Ruckert signed a two-year, $10 million extension with the Jets on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The fourth-year pro from Ohio State has agreed to a new deal that keeps him with the Jets through the 2027 season. Ruckert has played a reserve role for most of his NFL career, catching 55 of 75 targets for 427 receiving yards and one touchdowns across 55 games. His role in the Jets' offense could grow following Wednesday's extension, though he's still expected to remain the top back up to Mason Taylor.