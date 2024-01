Ruckert (concussion) was placed on the Jets' injured reserve Saturday.

This means Ruckert's season is over, and he will now have to set his sights on preparing for the 2024 campaign. He will end the year with 151 yards on 16 receptions across 15 games. In his absence, Kenny Yeboah and Zack Kuntz will be available to provide depth at tight end behind Tyler Conklin.