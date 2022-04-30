The Jets selected Ruckert in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 101st overall.

New York picked up C.J. Uzomah in free agency, but Ruckert is a nice speculative add for the Jets. Ruckert was highly touted coming out of high school, but Ohio State's loaded receiving corps limited his opportunities to shine through the air, as he didn't have a 20-catch season until his senior year. He was unable to test at the combine due to a left foot injury, but Ruckert has a conventional tight-end frame at 6-foot-5 and 252 pounds. Ruckert may be blocked in terms of immediate playing time, but he could find a role in this offense by his second or third season.