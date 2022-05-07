Ruckert, who has been suffering from a foot injury, will be re-evaluated next week to determine the extent the rookie will be able to participate in the Jets' rookie OTAs, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

The quote suggests the Jets are "hopeful" the 2022 third-round pick will be able to participate during any of the Jets' spring optional practices throughout the spring including rookie OTAs. New York signed both C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin this offseason to bolster a previously porous TE corps, so any missed time could put the Ohio State product even further behind in his quest for quality snaps during his rookie campaign.