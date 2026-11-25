Ruckert went without a target while logging 16 of the Jets' 60 snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Chargers.

Since recording eight catches for 48 yards and a touchdown over the Jets' first three games, Ruckert has yet to draw a target in any of the team's subsequent eight contests. Ruckert's downturn in involvement in the passing game coincides with the Jets' top two tight ends -- Mason Taylor and Kenyon Sadiq -- getting back to full health after they were either limited or sidelined in the early part of the season.