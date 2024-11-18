Ruckert caught one of two targets for six yards in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Colts.
Ruckert was on the field for 15 of 51 snaps on offense while Tyler Conklin played 47. Kenny Yeboah upstaged both of them with an 11-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter on one of Yeboah's three offensive snaps.
More News
-
Jets' Jeremy Ruckert: Season-high 17 yards in loss•
-
Jets' Jeremy Ruckert: Catches only target in win•
-
Jets' Jeremy Ruckert: Season-high three catches in loss•
-
Jets' Jeremy Ruckert: Two catches in Week 6•
-
Jets' Jeremy Ruckert: Two receptions in Week 4•
-
Jets' Jeremy Ruckert: Two catches in Thursday's win•