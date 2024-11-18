Share Video

Link copied!

Ruckert caught one of two targets for six yards in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Colts.

Ruckert was on the field for 15 of 51 snaps on offense while Tyler Conklin played 47. Kenny Yeboah upstaged both of them with an 11-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter on one of Yeboah's three offensive snaps.

More News