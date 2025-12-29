Ruckert caught one of three targets for two yards in Sunday's 42-10 loss to the Patriots.

In the ongoing absence of Mason Taylor (neck), Ruckert has ceded most of the pass catching opportunities to Stone Smartt. Ruckert has three catches for 16 yards on six targets over the past two games, while Smartt has caught seven of eight targets for 52 yards in that span. Heading into the regular-season finale against the Bills, Ruckert has exceeded two catches only twice this season.