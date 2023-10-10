Ruckert recorded a two-yard catch on his lone target in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Broncos.

Ruckert has caught all three of his targets over the past two games after failing to draw a target in the first three games of his second NFL season. The 2022 third-round draft pick remains third on New York's tight end depth chart behind Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah.

More News