Ruckert recorded a two-yard catch on his lone target in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Broncos.
Ruckert has caught all three of his targets over the past two games after failing to draw a target in the first three games of his second NFL season. The 2022 third-round draft pick remains third on New York's tight end depth chart behind Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah.
