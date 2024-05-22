Ruckert (concussion) took part in OTAs on Tuesday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Ruckert appeared in the first 15 games for the Jets last season, but he missed the final two contests after sustaining a concussion in Week 16 against the Commanders. Ruckert served as the backup tight end behind Tyler Conklin, and the former finished the 2023 season with 16 catches on 22 targets for 151 yards while splitting his time between offense and special teams. Ruckert caught passes from quarterback Aaron Rodgers during seven-on-seven drills Tuesday.