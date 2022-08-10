Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday that Ruckert is playing catchup after missing all of New York's OTAs and half of training camp due to a foot injury, Ethan Sears of the New York Post reports.

"He's swimming a little bit," Saleh said. "Obviously there's a lot of information coming in. He missed all of OTAs, half of training camp, and he's getting into the thick of it in the middle of it." The Jets have veterans C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin at the top of the tight-end depth chart, so there's no need to rush the rookie third-round pick back. However, Ruckert has immense upside and would give second-year quarterback Zach Wilson another legit receiving threat when he's finally up to speed with the playbook. "Love his movement, love his athleticism. He's everything we though he would be. Now it's just a matter of him catching up to the playbook," Saleh added.