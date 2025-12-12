Ruckert is set to have a bigger role in Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

In the absence of Mason Taylor (neck), Ruckert is set to take on a bigger role, likely in both the pass and run game. The tight end will likely be utilized as an additional blocker to protect Brady Cook and to open up holes for Breece Hall, but his ability in the receiving game cannot be understated. Ruckert has 18 receptions for 150 yards and one touchdown on 21 targets this season as the backup to Mason Taylor. Being thrust into the No. 1 tight end role means the 2022 third-rounder could see a further increased target share in Sunday's contest as well.