Ruckert (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Ruckert suffered the concussion Week 16 against the Commanders, which ultimately put an end to his second NFL campaign. The Ohio State product saw a significant bump in work this season, going from 42 offensive snaps during his rookie year to 301 in 2023. Ruckert will finish the season with 16 catches on 22 targets and 151 yards receiving. Kenny Yeboah should continue seeing an increased workload Week 18 against New England.