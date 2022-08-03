Ruckert (foot) was activated from the non-football injury list Wednesday, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Ruckert can now practice with the team after missing the start of training camp with a foot injury. The rookie is currently the No. 3 tight end on the Jets' depth chart, behind C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin. Ruckert totaled 54 catches for 615 yards and 12 touchdowns in his time at Ohio State. The Jets' third-round pick in 2022 will now have a chance to prove himself in camp and compete for snaps moving forward.