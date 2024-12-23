Ruckert caught both of his targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Rams.

Ruckert returned to a backup role with Tyler Conklin (personal) back from a one-game absence, but Ruckert had only one catch while Conklin was sidelined in Week 15 against the Jaguars. The 2022 third-round draft pick has shown limited upside as a pass catcher, as Ruckert has yet to score a touchdown in his career.