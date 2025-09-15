Jets' Jeremy Ruckert: Scores first NFL TD
Ruckert caught his only target for a five-yard touchdown in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Bills.
Ruckert caught his first NFL touchdown in his 43rd game. It came on a pass from Tyrod Taylor to cap the scoring with 3:28 remaining in the fourth quarter. Taylor could start in Week 3 against the Buccaneers if Justin Fields (concussion) isn't ready to return, so perhaps Ruckert will have a chance to build on their connection in this game.
