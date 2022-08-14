Ruckert caught both of his targets for three yards and a touchdown in Friday's 24-21 preseason win over Philadelphia.

A nice play design on 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line allowed Ruckert to slip open underneath, and fourth-string quarterback Chris Streveler found the rookie tight end for a touchdown. Ruckert will likely be brought along slowly behind C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin, but it's nice to see the third-round pick out of Ohio State healthy and contributing after he missed most of the offseason program due to a foot injury.