Ruckert caught both of his targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 31-6 loss to Arizona.
Ruckert was the Jets' most productive tight end in the loss, but he played only 20 snaps on offense compared to Tyler Conklin's 45. Ruckert has yet to score a touchdown in his 34-game NFL career, and his 17 yards against the Cardinals marked a season high.
More News
-
Jets' Jeremy Ruckert: Catches only target in win•
-
Jets' Jeremy Ruckert: Season-high three catches in loss•
-
Jets' Jeremy Ruckert: Two catches in Week 6•
-
Jets' Jeremy Ruckert: Two receptions in Week 4•
-
Jets' Jeremy Ruckert: Two catches in Thursday's win•
-
Jets' Jeremy Ruckert: Blanked on three Week 2 targets•