Ruckert caught his only target for eight yards in Sunday's 11-6 loss to the Dolphins.

Ruckert's impact as a rookie was limited primarily to special teams, as his lone catch came in the season finale. The 2022 third-round draft pick out of Ohio State played more than six offensive snaps only twice while being blocked by Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah on the tight end depth chart. Ruckert flashed some intriguing skills in college, but he may need an injury or two in front of him to showcase those skills, as both Conklin and Uzomah are expected to remain with the Jets in 2023.