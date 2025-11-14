Ruckert caught four of five targets for 23 yards in Thursday's 27-14 loss to the Patriots.

Ruckert tied for the team lead in catches with Mason Taylor, as Justin Fields frequently looked for his tight ends in the absence of top wide receiver Garrett Wilson (knee), who was placed on IR prior to the game. Taylor has a higher ceiling as a pass catcher than Ruckert, as the latter hasn't exceeded 28 yards in a game this season. Ruckert's four catches tied his career high, which he set in Week 5 against the Cowboys.