Ruckert caught two of four targets for 18 yards in Friday's 34-13 loss to the Dolphins.

Ruckert finished one target and 15 yards shy of Tyler Conklin's totals, while fellow tight end C.J. Uzomah went without a target. With four targets in each of the last two games, Ruckert has established himself as the team's No. 2 tight end behind Conklin, and the 2022 third-round draft pick could see his role grow further down the stretch given the Jets' stated desire to get young skill position players more involved.