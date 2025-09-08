Jets' Jeremy Ruckert: Two catches to Taylor's one
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ruckert caught both of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 34-32 loss to the Steelers.
Ruckert had one more target than Mason Taylor, though the rookie second-round pick turned his only look into a 20-yard catch. Ruckert looks like he'll have some involvement on offense, but the 2022 third-round draft pick hasn't scored a touchdown through 42 NFL games.
More News
-
Jets' Jeremy Ruckert: Catches 18 passes in 2024•
-
Jets' Jeremy Ruckert: Returns to backup spot•
-
Jets' Jeremy Ruckert: One catch in Conklin's absence•
-
Jets' Jeremy Ruckert: Poised for starting duties Sunday•
-
Jets' Jeremy Ruckert: Blanked in Week 14•
-
Jets' Jeremy Ruckert: Another one-catch outing•