default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Ruckert caught both of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 34-32 loss to the Steelers.

Ruckert had one more target than Mason Taylor, though the rookie second-round pick turned his only look into a 20-yard catch. Ruckert looks like he'll have some involvement on offense, but the 2022 third-round draft pick hasn't scored a touchdown through 42 NFL games.

More News