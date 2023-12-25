Ruckert (concussion) won't suit up Thursday versus Cleveland, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Ruckert departed with a concussion in the third quarter of Sunday's win over Washington and wasn't able to return. The Jets have a quick turnaround since they next play the Browns on Thursday Night Football, and Ruckert has already been ruled out from that matchup. Kenny Yeboah will likely work as Tyler Conklin's primary backup until Ruckert is ready to return.