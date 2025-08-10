The Jets activated Johnson (Achilles) from the active/ PUP list Sunday.

Johnson has progressed enough in his recovery from a right Achilles tear to resume practicing in at least a limited capacity, and Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that the team's plan is now to ramp the standout defensive end's activity level up with an eye toward Week 1. It remains to be seen whether Johnson will take the field for either of New York's two remaining preseason contests.