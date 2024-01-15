Johnson had 7.5 sacks among his 55 tackles (36 solo) in 2023, while adding seven passes defensed, including an interception which he returned for a touchdown.

Johnson's 37-yard pick six in Week 17 against the Browns was the cherry on top of a breakout sophomore season in which the 2022 first-round draft pick showed off his versatility with 7.5 sacks and seven passes defensed. Johnson's expected to maintain a starting role on the edge in 2024.