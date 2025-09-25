Head coach Aaron Glenn relayed Thursday that Johnson is considered week-to-week due to an ankle injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson suffered an ankle injury during the first half of the Jets' Week 2 loss to the Bills. He wasn't able to play against the Buccaneers this past Sunday, and he has opened the week as a DNP on Thursday's practice report, per Cimini. Johnson will have two more opportunities to practice ahead of Monday's AFC East clash against the Dolphins in Miami. Braiden McGregor, Micheal Clemons and Tyler Baron will continue to see more work at defensive end alongside Will McDonald for as long as Johnson is sidelined.