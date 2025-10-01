Jets' Jermaine Johnson: DNP on Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson was injured in Week 2 against the Bills and has missed the Jets' past two contests. Micheal Clemons, Braiden McGregor and Tyler Baron will continue to be options for increased playing time if Johnson needs to miss another game.
More News
-
Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Won't play versus Miami•
-
Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Considered week-to-week•
-
Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Ruled out for Week 3•
-
Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Won't return vs. Buffalo•
-
Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Exits with ankle injury•
-
Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Participating in team drills•