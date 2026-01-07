Johnson recorded 43 tackles (22 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and two passes defensed across 14 appearances in 2025.

Johnson wasn't quite the same player in his return from a Sept. 2024 right Achilles' tendon tear. The 2022 first-round draft pick had 7.5 sacks and seven passes defensed in his Pro Bowl 2023 season prior to the injury. Perhaps being another year removed from the injury will help Johnson bounce back in 2026, when he will play on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, which the Jets exercised this past April. Johnson remains locked in as a starting edge rusher for the Jets.