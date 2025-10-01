Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Estimated DNP on Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (ankle) was estimated as a non-practice participant Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
The Jets did not hold a practice on Wednesday so Johnson's lack of participation is an estimate. Johnson was injured in Week 2 against the Bills and has missed the Jets' past two contests. Micheal Clemons, Braiden McGregor and Tyler Baron will continue to be options for increased playing time if Johnson needs to miss another game.
