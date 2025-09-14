Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Exits with ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bills due to an ankle injury.
Johnson was being evaluated in the blue medical tent in the second quarter and is questionable to return. Micheal Clemons should see an uptick in defensive snaps opposite Will McDonald at defensive end for as long as Johnson is out of the game.
