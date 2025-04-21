Jets general manager Darren Mougey said Monday that the team intends to exercise the fifth-year options of Johnson (Achilles), Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner (hamstring), Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Johnson is working his way back from a right Achilles tear suffered Week 2 of the 2024 season, and he said in February that his recovery remains on track and he expects to be ready for the start of OTAs in spring, per John Flanigan of SNY.com. Having their fifth-year options exercised will keep all of Johnson, Wilson and Gardner in New York on their rookie deals through the 2026 season.