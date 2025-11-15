Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Gets after quarterback in Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson recorded two total tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Thursday night's 27-14 loss to the Patriots.
The 2022 first-round pick from Florida State was the only Jet to get after the quarterback in the Week 11 loss, sacking Drake Maye in the fourth quarter. Johnson has now logged a full sack in back-to-back games and three of his last five. He's tallied 25 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, and one pass defended over just seven appearances this season. Expect Johnson to continue causing problems for opposing quarterbacks in the Week 12 matchup against the Ravens.
