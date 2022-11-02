Johnson (ankle) was not listed on the Jets' injury report Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game versus Buffalo, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
After missing the Jets' last three contests with an ankle injury he sustained Week 5 versus Miami, Johnson appears to be back to full capacities ahead of Week 9. The Jets will likely ease their rookie first-rounder back into action in a game where they'll be heavy underdogs regardless.
More News
-
Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Out against New England•
-
Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Deemed questionable for Sunday•
-
Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Officially ruled out for Sunday•
-
Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Likely out Week 7•
-
Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Unavailable for Week 6•
-
Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Status uncertain for Week 6•