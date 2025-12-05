default-cbs-image
Johnson (ankle) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against Miami.

Johnson opened the week as a DNP due to an ankle injury, but he was able to shed an injury tag for Week 14 after logging a full practice Friday. The fourth-year defensive end has accumulated 15 tackles (six solo), including 2.0 sacks, in four games since the Jets' Week 9 bye.

