Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Good to go Week 14
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (ankle) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against Miami.
Johnson opened the week as a DNP due to an ankle injury, but he was able to shed an injury tag for Week 14 after logging a full practice Friday. The fourth-year defensive end has accumulated 15 tackles (six solo), including 2.0 sacks, in four games since the Jets' Week 9 bye.
