Johnson had four tackles (two solo), including 1.5 sacks, in Sunday's 13-8 loss to the Falcons.

After mustering just 2.5 sacks in 14 appearances as a rookie, Johnson has 6.5 sacks through 12 games in his second NFL season, including 4.5 in his last six games. The Jets' third first-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft (26th overall) hasn't garnered nearly as much fanfare as preceding picks Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson, or even early second-rounder Breece Hall, but Johnson's starting to establish himself as another franchise cornerstone from that promising draft class.