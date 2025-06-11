Johnson (Achilles) is expected to start training camp on the PUP list in July, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Despite that, coach Aaron Glenn said Tuesday he believes Johnson will be ready for the start of the 2025 season. The defensive end still has about three months to recover from the Achilles tear he suffered in Week 2 of last season to make that a reality, but for now, Micheal Clemons will take first-team reps in practice.