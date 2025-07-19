Johnson (Achilles) was put on the active/PUP list by the Jets on Saturday.

This move was expected, as Johnson tore his Achilles in Week 2 of the 2024 campaign and still had not returned by OTAs in May and June. At the same time, Jets coach Aaron Glenn said in June that Johnson should be ready for the start of the regular season, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Two years ago, the defensive end recorded 55 tackles (36 solo), including 7.5 sacks, and seven pass breakups.