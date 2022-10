Jets coach Robert Saleh said that Johnson (ankle) probably won't play in Sunday's game against the Broncos, but he could be available against the Patriots in Week 8, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson did not suit up for practice Wednesday after sitting out with an ankle issue in Sunday's win over the Packers. The rookie defensive played a rotational role over his first five games, recording 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks before picking up this injury against the Dolphins in Week 5.