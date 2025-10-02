Johnson (ankle) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson has opened the week in back-to-back DNPs, and he is trending towards missing a third straight game unless he's able to practice in at least a limited capacity Friday. Micheal Clemons, Braiden McGregor and Tyler Baron will continue to see more snaps at defensive end for Sunday's game against the Cowboys if Johnson is indeed ruled out.