Jets coach Aaron Glenn said Johnson (ankle) did not practice Wednesday but the team is optimistic about his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Broncos in London, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson is officially listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice report, per Cimini, but Glenn said Thursday's activity level is what will be key for determining the standout defensive end's status. The 2022 first-round pick hasn't played since Week 2 against the Bills, when he was forced out due to an ankle injury.