Jets' Jermaine Johnson: No practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson has registered 27 tackles (15 solo) and 3.0 sacks through the past seven games, so his potential absence would be a significant hit to the Jets' defense. If he can't go Sunday versus the Dolphins, Michael Clemons and, to a lesser extent, Braiden McGregor could see increases in their respective snap counts.
