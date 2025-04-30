The Jets exercised Johnson's (Achilles) fifth-year option Wednesday.

Despite tearing his Achilles two games into the Jets' 2024 campaign, Johnson's fifth-year option has been picked up, keeping him in New York through the 2026 season. Johnson was one of the Jets' most productive pass-rushers in 2023, logging 55 total tackles, including 7.5 sacks, and seven passes defended, with one pick-six, over 17 regular-season contests. The Florida State product is expected to be ready for the start of OTAs this spring and will likely remain one of New York's top edge rushers in 2025.