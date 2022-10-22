site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Officially ruled out for Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Johnson (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday's matchup against Denver, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.
Johnson exited with an ankle injury against the Dolphins in Week 5 and wasn't able to play Week 6. He'll be out again this Sunday but could return in Week 8 to face New England.
