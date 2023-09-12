Johnson registered five tackles (four solo) and a sack in Monday's 22-16 overtime win over the Bills.

Johnson got the start at edge after the Jets opted to sit Carl Lawson -- who has been dealing with back issues -- for the season opener. Johnson was effective in his 48 defensive snaps and took down Josh Allen in the backfield for a two-yard sack in the fourth quarter. Expect Johnson to continue to get snaps on defense even if Lawson is able to return for the Jets' Week 2 matchup against the Cowboys.