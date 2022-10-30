Johnson (ankle) is inactive Week 8 against the Patriots.
Though Johnson was able to upgrade to a full practice Friday, the reserve defensive end will ultimately end up missing his third consecutive contest. The position group will instead once again likely be a rotation between Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers, Bryce Huff and Jacob Martin.
