Johnson (Achilles) participated in team drills at Tuesday's practice, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

It marks the first time Johnson has done team drills since being activated from the active/PUP list last week. Johnson tore his Achilles in Week 2 of last season but is expected to be available in some sort of capacity for Week 1 against the Steelers on Sept. 7.

