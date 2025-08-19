Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Participating in team drills
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (Achilles) participated in team drills at Tuesday's practice, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
It marks the first time Johnson has done team drills since being activated from the active/PUP list last week. Johnson tore his Achilles in Week 2 of last season but is expected to be available in some sort of capacity for Week 1 against the Steelers on Sept. 7.
More News
-
Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Activated from PUP list•
-
Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Lands on active/PUP list•
-
Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Hoping to be available for Week 1•
-
Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Sidelined Wednesday•
-
Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Officially back with Gang Green•
-
Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Fifth-year option coming•