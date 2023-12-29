Johnson had three solo tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception, which he returned 37 yards for a touchdown, in Thursday's 37-20 loss to the Browns.

Johnson showed off his playmaking skills Thursday. He scored his first NFL touchdown on a pick-six of Joe Flacco in the second quarter and scooped up a Pierre Strong fumble in the fourth. The 2022 first-round draft pick has been overshadowed by some bigger names on New York's defense, but Johnson has turned into a quality starter in his second NFL season with 6.5 sacks among his 53 tackles (34 solo).